The Israel Allies Foundation Europe hosted its annual European Policy Summit on July 1 at the Dutch Parliament in The Hague, convening legislators from across Europe to tackle pressing issues surrounding Iran's global threat and the recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.

The summit featured a comprehensive agenda, including a round table discussion and conference focused on the threat of Iran. Discussions highlighted the alarming unprecedented Iranian attacks and its destabilizing impact on regional security and global peace, as well as the ICC rulings on Israel and deceit in their implementation. Additionally, a Celebration of Jerusalem Day took place emphasizing the city's status as the unified capital of Israel and advocating for the relocation of European embassies to Jerusalem.

Distinguished speakers at the summit included Member of the Knesset Christian Allies Caucus MK Orit Farkash, Israel Allies Foundation President, Josh Reinstein, Brigadier General (Res.) Ari Singer, who offered strategic insights drawn from his extensive military experience, and Andrew Tucker, Director of The Hague Initiative for International Cooperation, who provided expert perspectives on international law relevant to the summit's themes.

“It’s good to meet with fellow European MPs and show support for Israel. Time for us to take a strong stance in condemning Iran’s terror regime and showing clear support for Israel when Israel is unfairly singled out,” stated one of the leaders of IAF in the Netherlands, MP Chris Stoffer.

“I spoke at the Hague about a number of key issues, including Iran and the fear of abuse of power by the courts from countries and terrorist organizations against Israel. The question that needs to be asked is how and why the High Court of Justice tasked to deal with cases of genocide is enabling terrorist organizations that are attempting to commit genocide against Israel,” remarked MK Orit Farkash, member of the Knesset Christian Allies Caucus.

The summit served as a pivotal platform for European legislators to reinforce solidarity against multifaceted threats facing Israel and Jews, including the scourge of antisemitism worldwide and the ongoing war provoked by the October 7th attacks.

"As we confront both warfare and the insidious 'lawfare' waged against Israel through international institutions and media channels, our coalition of IAF Chairmen and legislators stands united in faith-based diplomacy," said IAF Europe Director Leo van Doesburg. "Together, we are acting as a 'Diplomatic Iron Dome' to shield Israel from unwarranted attacks and to advance our shared vision for a stable, peaceful region."

"As more and more pro-Israel candidates win elections across Europe, Israel finally has an open playing field. Through faith-based diplomacy, the tide has started to turn as Europe has begun to understand the importance of standing with the one, free, democracy in the Middle East, Israel" said Josh Reinstein, President of the Israel Allies Foundation.