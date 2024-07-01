Avi Marciano, the father of IDF lookout Noa Marciano who was abducted to Gaza and murdered at the Shifa Hospital, criticized the release of the hospital director from Israeli detention due to a lack of space.

"Sorry my daughter, that even now they continue to abandon you," Marciano commented.

The journalist Almog Boker, who lives in the Gaza envelope wrote: "Noa Marciano OBM was murdered in Shifa! Our hostages were held in the hospital! This hospital became a Hamas terror base and the Nazi terrorists came from it to murder us.

"The hospital director is an integral part of Hamas, he was there, he collaborated with the terror organization, so why are they releasing him back into Gaza? Why won't he die in prison? Have we not learned anything?" Boker wondered.

The journalist Akiva Novik wrote: "The Israeli government has a minister responsible for finding a solution to the lack of room in prisons. He may be puffing up his chest and blaming the entire world, but in the end, the terrorists were released because of Itamar Ben-Gvir's negligence.

Israel released Muhammed Abu Salmiya on Monday, together with another 54 Gazan detainees. Following his release, Abu Salmiya called for the rest of the terrorists to be released as well, saying: "There needs to be a clear statement by the resistance and the Arab nations in order to release the prisoners. The prisoners need to be present, on the table, in every negotiation until the prisons are emptied."

Abu Salmiya was arrested in November and charged by the IDF and security echelon with using his hospital as "terror infrastructure" over the course of years, allowing terrorists to operate from within it.

National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir blasted the decision, saying, "Releasing the director of Shifa Hospital in Gaza, together with dozens of other terrorists, is abandonment of security. It's time that the Prime Minister stop [Defense Minister Yoav] Gallant and the Shin Bet chief from independently managing the policies in a fashion which is contradictory to the position of the Cabinet and the government."

Yisrael Beiteinu chairman MK Avigdor Liberman commented: "We have learned that the Director of Shifa Hospital is not a doctor, he's Dr. Mengele. The decision to release him is an ethical, security, and moral failure."