The IDF operated on Monday morning in the Tulkarm "refugee" camp to uncover IEDs and arrest wanted terrorists.

During the operations, heavy gun battles broke out between the troops and terrorists.

In a joint IDF and ISA operation, forces struck an apartment in Tulkarm that housed Sa'id Jabar, who was eliminated.

Jabar was a Palestinian Islamic Jihad commander who led terror cells and was involved in several shooting and explosives attacks on civilians and IDF soldiers in the Tulkarm area. He also directed additional attacks and set up terrorist infrastructure. Among other things, he was involved in the murder of Amnon Mukhtar earlier this month in Qalandia.

תיעוד: חיסול המחבל שהוביל פיגועי ירי ליד בת חפר דובר צה"ל

Over the past week, the suspects who were eliminated in the apartment were involved in shooting attacks and an attack where they attempted to lure forces into an ambush by detonating explosives near the seamline.

The IDF noted that the terror cell is related to the terrorists involved in the murder of Amnon Mukhtar OBM.

The apartment was used for planning attacks, manufacturing explosive devices, and as a hideout for wanted terrorists.