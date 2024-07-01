In the words of the late Salomon Benzimra, author of The Jewish People’s Rights to the Land of Israel

“Tell the world there will be no negotiating until the territorial sovereignty of Israel and Judea Samaria is no longer questioned.”

The entire world shared their views on the Jews and Israel after October 7.

We are living through times where too many stand with the Barbarians. Why do people CHOOSE to stand with evil? For surely that is what is happening when western countries stand with Muslim countries against Israel’s right to exist. When US college students demonstrate for Hamas. The question is “which Israel”? What are the borders to which they disagree?

In honour of our ancestors and to protect our descendants:

Enough already.

It’s time for every Jewish organization around the world to come together as one and declare:

FROM THE RIVER TO THE SEA - ISRAELI SOVEREIGNTY

We must begin with the knowledge that billions of people hate us for the crime of being Jewish. Far too many countries want to see the demise of Israel – including Western countries like Spain, Norway and Ireland.

Nothing Israel does will appease the Jew haters. Israel must stop appeasing and take the most important step in her recent history. Declare sovereignty over the land of Israel – the God-given land and the land over which the Jews have fought for millennia.

I remember reading an article in the Toronto Star in 1967. I took from that article that the Star believed the world would be a better place without Israel. This, after the 1967 war when 5 Arab countries attacked Israel. Then the powers-that-be were worried about oil. Not now. Now it is just a pathological hate for Jews and Israel.

Knowing this endemic, systemic, innate hate exits, why does Israel try to placate the west, especially America and of course the UN? Why does Israel choose to appease those who want her destruction?

If Israel is going to appease then at least appease them from the entire country: from the river to the sea: Israeli sovereignty.

Although there were always Jews in Israel and waves of Jewish immigration began in the 19th century, the reconstitution of the modern Jewish homeland in Israel began in 1920 with the San Remo Resolution. The San Remo Conference took place on April 19, 1920, lasted for seven days and published its resolutions on April 25, 1920 laying the political foundation for the creation of the 22 Arab League States and the one and only Jewish State of Israel. Before the San Remo Conference there did not exist a single Arab independent nation state.

In 1967 Israel regained all that was lost in the war of 1948 and then some. Israel regained Gaza, Jerusalem and Judea/Samaria which San Remo had granted her. Why did Israel not declare sovereignty over the God given land? It doesn’t matter. But, now is the time.

Watch this video: a collage from videos taken during the Nova massacre.

After the Holocaust we said Never Again. But it happened, again. In Israel.

Did you see all the people at Nova trying to escape? Many trying to drive away in their cars?

Now look at these photos I took at the “car cemetery” in the Gaza envelope. Some cars have bullet holes and other damage, but look closely at the layers of cars. Burnt to a crisp. By barbarians, evil creatures: rude and uncivilized. How many had humans in them?

When I saw this “cemetery” the first thing that came to my mind were the photos from the Concentration Camps; the railway cars filled with bodies of dead Jews, one on top of another.