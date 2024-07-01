The truth is, there is no functioning "Palestinian State" and no way to create one. The reality on the ground is that the Palestinian Arabs are suffering under the rule of corrupt leaders who have enriched themselves at the expense of their own constituents. The world must wake up to this harsh reality and stop perpetuating the myth of a "Palestinian State".

For decades, the Palestinian Arab leadership has failed to provide basic services and opportunities for Palestinian Arabs in independent Areas A and B created by the Oslo Accords. Instead, they have lined their pockets with foreign aid meant to uplift the local Arab population. The lack of accountability and transparency within the Palestinian Authority has only served to deepen the divide between the leadership and the people they claim to represent.

It is imperative that the international community acknowledges the truth and work towards a solution that benefits the Palestinian Arabs living under the Palestinian Authority. Continuing to support a non-existent state only serves to prolong their suffering.

The recognition of a non-existent "Palestinian State" can be likened to the tale of the unclothed Emperor, where world leaders, like the crowds cheering that foolish monarch, are refusing to acknowledge the truth. Despite extensive historical evidence and international treaties recognizing Israel as the rightful homeland for the Jewish people, there continues to be a persistent push for the establishment of a separate "Palestinian Arab State".

This grave error is perpetuated by world leaders who prioritize political expediency over factual accuracy. By endorsing the creation of a such an entity, they are effectively legitimizing a baseless claim that goes against established legal and historical precedent. This not only undermines the sovereignty of Israel but also sets a dangerous precedent for other disputed territories around the world.

It is essential for world leaders to acknowledge the naked truth and refrain from supporting the recognition of a non-existent "Palestinian State." By upholding the principles of international law and historical fact, they can work towards a just and lasting resolution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Only through a commitment to truth and justice can true peace be achieved in the region.

It is time for world leaders, starting with the United States, to hold Hamas and other extremist groups accountable for their actions. Instead of appeasing the aggressor, we must stand up for the true victims of terror and violence - the people of Israel who have been under constant threat for decades.

It is indeed concerning to see the world turn a blind eye to the sacrifices and concessions that Israel has made in the pursuit of peace with the Palestinian Arabs. Land has been given, billions of dollars in aid have been sent, and sacrifices have been made, only to see these efforts met with violence and terrorism from the Palestinian Arab leadership.

As a prominent political figure and former Secretary of State, Hillary Clinton has recently taken a stand against the ignorance that surrounds the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. She has rightfully pointed out that the Palestinian Arab leadership has consistently chosen terror over peace, squandering opportunities for economic growth and stability. Donald Trump, when president, called a spade a spade.

The meaningless recognition of "Palestine" as a sovereign state by mostly third world countries seeking the spotlight sends a dangerous message to terrorist groups and rogue states who seek to destroy Israel and the West. By empowering these terrorist organizations, the world is inadvertently perpetuating a cycle of violence and instability in the region.

The donation of tens of millions of dollars worth of greenhouses and homes in Gush Katif by Israel when it left Gaza, a gesture meant to foster peace and economic development in Gaza, only to be destroyed by the Palestinian Authority, is a clear demonstration of their true intentions. Instead of utilizing these resources to help the local people, the Palestinian Arab leadership chose destruction over development.

In Lebanon, Israel also made a significant withdrawal in the hopes of fostering peace, only to have that move exploited by terrorist groups who continue to attack Israel from that front. The reality is that the Palestinian Arab leadership is interested in promoting terror and violence, not in building a functioning economy and government for their people.

America, the leader of the free world, has a moral obligation to support Israel and recognize the sacrifices that small country has made in the pursuit of peace. Americans must educate themselves and future generations on the true nature of the conflict and stand in solidarity with Israel, the only true democracy in the region.

It is time to shift policy on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and stop rewarding those who perpetuate violence and terror. It is time to recognize the true problem at hand - a corrupt and ineffective Arab leadership that has no interest in peace or prosperity for their own people and supports terror.

By identifying the root of the problem and working towards eliminating its terrorist and pro-terror leadership, we can pave the way for a future of peace and justice in the region. It is time to stop dreaming and start taking concrete steps towards a resolution that values the safety and security of all people involved.

Duvi Honig is Founder and Chief Executive Officer of the Orthodox Jewish Chamber Of Commerce and J-biz Expo