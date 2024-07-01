US military bases throughout Europe have been put on heightened alert status due to a potential terrorist attack, Fox News Digital reported on Sunday.

"There is credible intel pointing to an attack against US bases over the next week or so," a US defense official told Fox News’ Lucas Tomlinson.

The official, who declined to be identified because he was not authorized to speak to the media, did not elaborate on the nature of the threat, but confirmed it was not tied to the French elections.

The official stressed that all US military bases in Europe have been placed on high alert, not a lockdown.

The US bases have raised the status of the alert level to, "Force Protection Charlie," which means the Pentagon has received credible intelligence indicating some form of a terrorist attack is in the works, according to Fox News.