Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara and Minister Orit Strock met with outstanding National-Civic Service volunteers on Sunday at the Prime Minister's Office in Jerusalem.

The Prime Minister and his wife, together with Minister Strock, heard from the outstanding volunteers about their activity for the public and their significant service in the range of organizations and non-profit associations in which they are serving.

"I am very pleased to have heard your remarks. They were succinct, to the point and heart-warming. This is important. I want to commend you, all of you, for your voluntarism, your participation, and the help that you give – from all parts of Israeli society to all parts of Israeli society. This is heart-warming. This is our strength. You are an important component in this," Netanyahu told the outstanding volunteers.

"I would like to thank you, Orit, and you, Reuven, for your work on this issue and for truly bringing these forces to help our country and our citizens, to the great effort that we are making against great forces. Against great forces, one needs great forces. As I see it, the strength of spirit is before everything else. There is great strength of spirit here and truly, things that come from the heart and enter into the heart," he added.

Sara Netanyahu stated: "Thank you Orit and Reuven. This is the second time that I have attended. Truly, congratulations. When I looked at you, I thought about two things. But first of all, at the start, I thought – this is the face of the future. You are the future of the country. And then I said, you are also the face of the present because you will not only be something in the future, you are already something now. You are the face of the present and you are the face of the future. Happy is the country that has such people, that these are our youth."

Settlement and National Missions Minister Orit Strock thanked the volunteers: "I am full of gratitude and appreciation for the National-Civic Service volunteers, for their great contribution to the State and society in general, and in the time of war and emergency that we find ourselves in, in particular. I thank the Prime Minister and his wife for devoting time and attention to hearing about the unique contribution of each one of them. The State of Israel can be proud of them."

Also attending the meeting were National-Civic Service Authority Director Reuven Pinsky and senior Authority officials.