Residents of the Neve Shoham neighborhood in the Binyamin Region town of Eli arrived at morning prayers on Sunday and were shocked to find parts of their synagogue smeared with feces.

The excrement was found, among other places, on the doors, on the electronic notice board, and on a flag that was in the room.

The town opened an investigation to find who desecrated the synagogue and what their motives were and submitted a complaint to the police.

Avidan Beit Yaakov, the chairman of the Eli Council, told Arutz Sheva-Israel National News: "We submitted a report to the police, we don't know of any conflict or any religious or nationalist incident in this regard. We have no idea what the direction is and why this happened.