Palestinian Arabs are furious with Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir for his comments justifying the execution of Hamas Nukhba force terrorists who participated in the brutal massacre on October 7th.

In a message to the Attorney General, Ben-Gvir wrote: "I say that we need to put a bullet in their heads, to have a death penalty for terrorists."

Abdullah al-Zaghari, the Director-General of the Palestinian Prisoner's Society, said in response: "The statements of the fascist and extremist Minister Ben-Gvir represent the system that carries out mass extermination of the Palestinian people, and only talks in the language of killing and fighting every Palestinian."

According to him, "Ben-Gvir, with his statements, has passed the point of threats, since the Israel Prisons Service under his authority in practice has been carrying out acts of killing and execution of Palestinian prisoners and detainees since the continuous extermination war began."

Official PA news outlet Wafa claims that since October 7th, 18 Palestinian Arab prisoners and detainees have died in Israeli prisons.