IDF destroys tunnel route near UNRWA school IDF Spokesperson

The 12th Brigade, under the command of the 162nd Division, has been conducting precise, intelligence-based, targeted operations in the Rafah area for the past few weeks.

The soldiers are thwarting terrorist activity in the area, eliminating terrorists, and destroying terrorist infrastructure.

Commanding Officer of the12th Brigade, COL Ivri Elbaz IDF Spokesperson

As part of the soldiers' activity in the area, several significant tunnel shafts were located that led to a tunnel network. The route was then investigated by Yahalom soldiers.

The route is 500 meters long and passes near an UNRWA school.

The tunnel route near the school IDF Spokesperson

Last night, soldiers of the 931st Battalion carried out searches in the area, during the searches the soldiers located nine rocket launchers. The soldiers destroyed the launch site.