Binyamin Regional Council and Yesha Council Chief Israel Gantz spoke with Gabriel Groisman on his podcast Standpoint.

The two discussed the conflict in the region, the importance of the Jewish communities in Judea and Samaria, and the threats posed by Hamas and other terrorist groups throughout Israel.

Ganz emphasized the deep historical and biblical significance of the land and the need to stand strong against terrorism. He also highlighted the challenges faced by the Jewish communities, including difficulties in obtaining permits for construction and the lack of support for annexation.

"We are like the vineyards. We have to work hard to deepen our roots," Ganz said during the interview.

Regarding the upcoming US elections, he stated: "If the [American] administration will be changed, it will be a good chance to change the situation here."

Later in the interview, Ganz noted: "Without the Jewish communities in Judea and Samaria, maybe October 7th [could have been] the end of the state of Israel."