A significant new threat has recently been reported from the frontlines. With the sun burning overhead in Israeli skies, the soldiers have been unable to escape the heat, causing widespread fatigue.

“Ironically, our biggest threat isn’t what you’d think. The heat is unrelenting - we’re fighting in full gear at 100 degrees Fahrenheit. But we can never escape the heat. We sleep in tents, and anyone who’s been in a tent in the heat will understand - the suffocating heat is unbearable.”

DONATE HERE TO SPONSOR AIR CONDITIONING UNITS

When soldiers come into their tent for a few minutes of rest during the day, the heat makes proper rest impossible. Soldiers have reported sleepless nights, despite knowing the disadvantage that puts them in the next day.

An initiative was spearheaded to install Air-Conditioning units into tents providing significant relief. However, the organization Shomrei Yisroel revealed that lack of funds is preventing them from going ahead. Each unit costs $375, with full installation reaching over $1,000 each. A fund has been opened to allow soldiers to have critically needed rest, and without help from the public, nothing can be purchased.

Readers can have a part in preventing fatigued frontline soldiers by sponsoring air-conditioning units. In the words of an IDF soldier, “As a soldier on the frontline, I can’t stress enough how critical this is to keep our army alert and energized. For the safety of every soldier giving up his life to protect Israel, please give our soldiers relief from the unbearable heat!”

