The 7th Brigade combat team, including soldiers of the 7th Brigade, the Givati Brigade, and the Paratroopers Brigade, have been leading the 98th Division’s operation in the Shejaiya area over the past few days.
This past weekend, the soldiers eliminated dozens of terrorists in close-quarters combat and with aerial fire support.
As part of operational searches of civilian structures converted into terrorist infrastructure, the soldiers raided a UN school that the terrorists of the Shejaiya Battalion were using as a hideout and a warehouse. The troops discovered dozens of weapons, grenades, and valuable intelligence documents.
Additionally, the soldiers located a terrorist war room in a medical clinic containing communications devices, enemy documents, and observation devices.
This is further evidence of Hamas embedding itself in civilian structures for terror purposes.