The 7th Brigade combat team, including soldiers of the 7th Brigade, the Givati Brigade, and the Paratroopers Brigade, have been leading the 98th Division’s operation in the ​​Shejaiya area over the past few days.

This past weekend, the soldiers eliminated dozens of terrorists in close-quarters combat and with aerial fire support.

As part of operational searches of civilian structures converted into terrorist infrastructure, the soldiers raided a UN school that the terrorists of the Shejaiya Battalion were using as a hideout and a warehouse. The troops discovered dozens of weapons, grenades, and valuable intelligence documents.

Additionally, the soldiers located a terrorist war room in a medical clinic containing communications devices, enemy documents, and observation devices.

This is further evidence of Hamas embedding itself in civilian structures for terror purposes.