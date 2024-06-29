Fmr. IDF Personnel Directorate Chief Major General (Res.) Moti Almoz commented in an interview with the Israeli Meet the Press on the ongoing war in Gaza.

"This is a war against terror and therefore one must understand that we will be in Gaza for at least the next decade. We will hear that there are brigade-level operations underway in various cities from time to time. There is no other way - this is not a job for one year, nor two or three."

He sees no signs of de-escalation in the north in the near future either. "In this region, agreements don't last long. Against terrorism, we have not found the solution that is not force."

"In Lebanon, we tried everything else - now what will guarantee the security of northern Israel?"

Almoz also criticized: "I think the Disengagement was a mistake. On the one hand, after 'Operation Defensive Edge we understood that it is not a shame to evacuate an area for a short period of time in order not to waste human lives for nothing. On the other hand, a territory so significant as the entire Galilee for a long time damages deterrence and is a prize to Hezbollah."

Almoz responded to the recent claim on Kan that "we should have been harvesting the wheat in Beit Hanoun a long time ago," stating: "The history of the State of Israel shows that land acquisition, occupation of land, agriculture, and wheat are part of Zionism. The State of Israel has very good experience with wheat fields and sheep grazing."

Asked whether this is the right time for it, in the face of international criticism, he answered: "There is a price tag for anyone who raises a hand against a Jew in the State of Israel – he will lose land. This is a price tag that Zionism set and the State of Israel for some reason in recent years has started to speak in a different language; this is something that has been proven, a weapon that wins."