Iran on Saturday threatened Israel with an "obliterating war" if it launched an extensive attack in Lebanon.

"Albeit Iran deems as psychological warfare the Zionist regime’s propaganda about intending to attack Lebanon, should it embark on full-scale military aggression, an obliterating war will ensue. All options, including the full involvement of all Resistance Fronts, are on the table," the Permanent Mission of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the UN wrote on X.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Israel Katz commented on the threats "Iran threatens today to destroy Israel if Israel fully responds to Hezbollah attacks from Lebanon.

"My response to Iran is clear:

"1. If Hezbollah does not cease its fire and withdraw from southern Lebanon, we will act against it with full force until security is restored and residents can return to their homes.

"2. ⁠A regime that threatens destruction deserves to be destroyed."

On Friday, Hezbollah continued to pound northern Israel with dozens of rockets and three drones, setting off alarms in the coastal city of Nahariya and other towns.

Mateh Asher Regional Council Chairman Moshe Davidovich criticized the government on Friday: "While the government is making efforts to reach a deal in the north, Nassrallah again proves that he's in charge. Family's sitting around the Shabbat table, were forced to spend Shabbat in the shelters and safe rooms."

The IDF updated on Friday night that approximately 25 launches were identified crossing from Lebanon toward the western Galilee and Galilee panhandle areas. No injuries were reported and damage was caused to a building in the western Galilee area.