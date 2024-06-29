A Hamas source says that his organization has received a message from the mediators of the hostage negotiations that included minor changes to the previous offer.

He noted that "there is a movement to attempt to restart the negotiations from the beginning. After that, they will try to bridge what's left."

A source told Axios that that if Hamas agrees to the new language presented by the US "it will allow to close the deal."

Later, senior Hamas official Osama Hamdan said that "the situation in Gaza may by no means continue and we call the international community to take responsibility."

Regarding the reported messages and offers, "We say that the occupation is still avoiding a commitment to end the war." According to Hamdan, "The Biden administration continues to blame Hamas for disrupting the deal."

An Israeli diplomatic official stated on Saturday night: "Israel is committed to the wording of the proposal that President Biden presented. Our stance has not changed. Until this moment, Hamas has yet to reply to this proposal."