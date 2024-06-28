UTJ MK Moshe Gafni met with the US ambassador to Israel, Jack Lew, to discuss the stance of haredi Judaism on all current issues.

MK Gafni reviewed for the American ambassador his party's stance since its establishment on all matters concerning religion and state, and said that it has always sided with the right due to the fact that the traditional public does so. This influences important issues of Judaism and the state's character, the observance of the Sabbath in Israeli public life, and fundamental issues important to the haredi community.

Gafni noted that the haredi public will not give up on Torah study and will act in every possible way to prevent harm to Torah study in the Land of Israel, which according to our belief maintains the entire world, not just the state, in his words.

The American ambassador asked to hear MK Gafni's stance on the current security situation, and MK Gafni noted all the great Torah scholars have always advocated against provoking the nations of the world, against the forbidden ascent to the Temple Mount, and in favor of all coordination with the US to reduce bloodshed.

Gafni said that the great Torah scholars have always instructed to act in coordination with the US in all moves as Israel's important friend in the world, and that there is no place for public disputes between the governments but rather for internal discussions.

The ambassador told Rabbi Gafni that he recently had the privilege of visiting the homes of the great Rabbis of Israel in Bnei Brak and that he sees great importance in continuing the connection between the haredi community, its leaders, and US government representatives, in order to convey important messages and the stance of haredi Judaism to relevant parties in the US.