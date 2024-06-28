The Palestinian Authority’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs strongly condemns the decision of the Israeli government to approve outposts in Judea and Samaria and to promote the construction of thousands of housing units in the settlements.

Cabinet members approved Minister Bezalel Smotrich's proposal to legitimize five towns previously considered illegal construction.

In a statement released on Friday, the Palestinian Foreign Ministry said Israel is deepening "apartheid" to close the door to any possibility of establishing a Palestinian state, and holds responsibility for the dangerous consequences of its policy on the conflict and the entire region.

"The escalation in settlement activity in the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem, constitutes a blatant provocation of relevant international legitimacy decisions, especially Security Council Resolution 2334, and is an official Israeli disdain for the international consensus that rejects colonialism as an obstacle to the implementation of the two-state solution," said the Palestinian Foreign Ministry statement.

The Palestinian Foreign Ministry calls for urgent American and international intervention to stop Israel's illegal unilateral measures and to impose deterring international sanctions on it.

The cabinet also approved a package of steps including the cancellation of various approvals and benefits for senior PA officials, restricting movement and preventing the departure of senior PA officials from the country, enforcing their incitement offenses, deporting senior officials, withdrawing enforcement powers from the PA in the Judean Desert reserve area, and enforcement against uncontrolled construction there, enforcement in Area B against damage to heritage sites and environmental hazards, and more.