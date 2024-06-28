Samaria governor Yossi Dagan announced Thursday night to Tzofia, the widow of Evyatar Borovsky, that the town of Evyatar had been normalized by the Israeli government.

The town of Evyatar was established in memory of Tzofia's husband, who was murdered in a stabbing attack at Tapuah Junction 11 years ago,

"It was important for me to talk to you personally at this special moment. Three years after the agreement, after all the difficulties and also a lot because of you. It's very important because for three years we've been working to make this place into a legal town, which already has a large yeshiva and several families. It's important because it's a thing that lifts the spirit of the people, because the town of Evyatar has become a symbol," Dagan said.

"Therefore, we agreed three years ago that if this town succeeded, we could make twenty more of it in other places."

He further said: "We are entering a new phase now, a phase of legitimization, with the help of God, of building another town in the Samaria Regional Council. To build, to develop infrastructure, and no less than that, to strengthen the spirit of the people that new towns can be built, that we can win. And this would not have happened without the help of Avichai Haimi, and Yehuda Guetta, may their memories be blessed, from above. May you have only light and good, and we will meet there in Avichai, with God's help."

Tzofia Borovsky said after hearing the news: "This is a really exciting moment, I have no words, it's a moment when words fail. How long we have waited for this moment, the decision was made on the anniversary of the death of Avichai Borovsky, Avichai's father, who died exactly a year ago, I'm sure it's not a coincidence. Together with Avichai, he influences us for good from above."

"This is an amazing step not only private, but also general about the people of Israel. This is really exciting news, it's not the first and last new town that will be built in Judea and Samaria, there is a very strong and clear message here that more young new towns will be built."

She thanked Yossi Dagan, the chairman of the Samaria Regional Council; the Nachala movement; Tzvi Elimelech Sharvaf and Daniella Weiss; the Chaim family; the Bauer family; the Bar-Hai family, "and all the families who insisted and fought for this moment," she added.

The town of Evyatar was established in memory of Evyatar Borovsky, immediately after his murder and then evacuated several times. After a long negotiation with the government, which was led by the Samaria Regional Council and the Nachala movement, the town was evacuated peacefully in exchange for its legitimization in 2021.