הפגנת השמאל בירושלים צילום: דוברות המשטרה

Several of protesters in Jerusalem lit a fire in the middle of the street, in the heart of a residential neighborhood, while others tried to break through a police checkpoint on the street.

The officers located a bag with incendiary materials and the police opened an investigation to locate the suspect who held these materials and brought them to the protest site.

המחאה בירושלים צילום: דוברות המשטרה

The headquarters of the "Hofshi B’Artzenu" organization noted that the demonstrators are protesting "against the continuation of the current government's tenure and demanded that the mandate be given back to the people."

Earlier this evening, Jerusalem police officers arrested a 52-year-old resident of the center of the country, who was on his way to a protest, for questioning. This was after he had filled jerrycans with fuel and additional means of dispersing smoke were also found in his possession. According to the allegations, the suspect intended to illegally start a fire or prepare the necessary equipment for starting a fire during a protest.

In addition, during the morning, the Jerusalem district police located a pile of tires with cloths inside them, hidden on the Jerusalem – Tel Aviv highway, heading west.