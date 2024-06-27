Israel is considering the release of 120 Gazan terrorists who were captured during the war, in order to make room in Israeli prisons for 120 Nukhba terrorists who are being held in the correctional facility in Sde Teiman.

According to Channel 13 News, in a secret meeting that took place in the last few days, the National Security Council (NSC) in the Prime Minister's Office asked the IDF, the Shin Bet and the Prison Services to compile a list of 120 Gazan terrorists who participated in the looting on October 7th, and to release them in order to provide a more "appropriate" place for 120 Nukhba terrorists.

The attempt to free up space in the prisons follows a petition submitted to the High Court against the conditions of incarceration at the facility in Sde Teiman, and as a result, the head of the NSC, Tzachi Hanegbi, took it upon himself to evacuate all prisoners from the facility.

Following the report, Minister of National Security Itamar Ben Gvir demanded that the Prime Minister bring the NSC’s request to a cabinet discussion that is being held this evening in Tel Aviv.

The chairman of the right-wing National Unity party, Gideon Sa'ar, said that "with this government, every time you think you've seen it all - it turns out you haven't seen everything yet. This is a government that fails even in the simple task of creating emergency prisons and is forced to release administrative prisoners, cancel arrests and consider releasing terrorists. This is a government without any ability to manage and execute situations. This is a government with two left hands."