Despite the Swords of Iron war and increasing antisemitism around the world, the Jewish community in Berlin has registered significant growth in the last year.

According to the city's Rabbi, Rabbi Yehuda Teichtel, the Jewish community is growing. "More and more Jews are participating in Jewish community activities, such as prayers and Torah lessons," he said.

Following the significant community growth, the central synagogue, which was inaugurated nearly 20 years ago, has become too small to accommodate the hundreds of the city's Jews who flock to the synagogue, especially on Saturdays and Jewish holidays.

Therefore, Rabbi Teichtel decided to initiate a significant expansion plan for the synagogue, which will double the size of the complex.

The expansion of the synagogue, which is currently being worked on by the Jewish community with construction professionals, will make it possible to house hundreds of additional Jews in the synagogue hall, event hall, and other activity wings in the synagogue.

About one year ago, a huge educational campus was inaugurated in Berlin, integrating several Jewish educational institutions in Berlin.

"The expansion of the synagogue is a very significant boost to the life of the Jewish community in Berlin," said Rabbi Teichtel. "This step is another depiction of the Rebbi's instructions in life – to always be adding light. At all times, we see that adding light brings blessing and growth."