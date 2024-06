Brazilian police announced on Thursday that they arrested a 19-year-old in Sao Paulo after he set up an online store to sell Nazi paraphernalia.

During the police search, more than one hundred Nazi symbols were found, including items engraved with swastikas and the SS symbol, Nazi armbands, holsters with sewn Nazi swords and other items.

The police also found three cigarettes containing marijuana.

The police arrested the suspect and confiscated his personal computer and cell phone.