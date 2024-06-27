People often assume that the only reason to use employee monitoring tools is to make sure employees aren’t slacking off. However that is just one reason it is useful, and the fact of the matter is that it can actually provide many other benefits.

Here and now we’re going to look at five of the most important benefits you stand to gain by using employee monitoring tools.

Improve Employee Productivity

In addition to ensuring that employees aren’t wasting time while at work, employee monitoring tools can track various productivity metrics. This data will give you insights into employee behavior, efficiency, and overall productivity.

If you use Controlio, its analytics will calculate a productivity score for individual employees based on their activity. That score will enable you to easily gauge how productive employees are comparatively; and reward employees who perform well or intervene if their productivity is poor.

Convenient and Fair Invoicing

By tracking exactly how long employees spend working on tasks for clients, you can conveniently come up with a fair invoice. If your clients ever have any queries, you can even share the activity data to prove that you haven’t overcharged them.

Within Controlio you can easily see exactly how long your employees have spent working via its reports, or you can have scheduled reports delivered via email. It will also allow you to set up monitoring profiles for groups of employees (based on the client, for example) to differentiate them more easily.

Reduce Expenditure

Improving productivity and reducing time wastage both have another very important benefit: Reducing expenditure. By ensuring your employees aren’t wasting too much time and are productive while they’re at work, they’ll be able to get more done.

As mentioned previously, Controlio will make it easy to identify employees who perform well and reward them – incentivizing productivity further. It can also let you see how active or idle your employees are, and whether they’re spending too much time on typical time-wasters such as social media.

Manage Projects More Effectively

Managing projects is tough, but employee monitoring tools can help make it easier. Not only will it allow managers to ensure their timeline is on track, but you can also optimize how you assign tasks by analyzing the efficiency of employees when performing certain tasks.

The data Controlio provides will facilitate this, and let you check on employees’ progress while they’re working on tasks for your projects. If necessary you can even see exactly what their progress is like by using its features to capture screenshots or record short videos of their screen.

Improve Security

Security is a major concern for all businesses – especially nowadays due to the growing number of cybersecurity threats that are out there. Data has shown that the third quarter of 2022 saw a 28% increase in cyberattacks compared to the same period last year.

With Controlio’s features, you’ll have several ways to improve your security. It can monitor employees for suspicious activity such as file transfers, or emails and IM messages containing sensitive data. It will also let you set up behavior rules to block certain activities or alert you when they happen so you can take action quickly.

Conclusion

See how employee monitoring can do far more than just ensure your employees aren’t slacking off? The fact that it has so many benefits is a big part of the reason behind its explosive growth in popularity.

To sum up – if you find any of these benefits appealing, you should definitely consider using employee monitoring tools.