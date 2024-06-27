Randy/Yisroel Settenbrino is the artist and developer of the Historic Blue Moon Hotel, The Sweet dreams Café and the Last Jewish Tenement Tours, His project was chosen by National Geographic as one of 150 in the Western Hemisphere. He writes on art, psychology, theology, and practical philosophy.He and his wife are also the proud parents of two IDF soldiers serving in Handasah Kravit.

The mission of Israel is Torah, Land and People. It is our connection to the Divine and the ideals and sacrifices of our ancestors which has safeguarded our cultural and familial integrity and fidelity. - Rabbi Abraham Issac Kook

The value of a Nation is their culture, it highlights the primary essence of their existence.

Nations form cultures for social well–being and communal benefit. National customs accent community needs, abilities, trades, and bring about greater communal interconnectedness. Communal endorsement of customs sustain and create soulful attachments in the hearts and minds of a people. If practical or worthy it will inspire admiration, emulation, and adaptation.

Civilizations can be sophisticated or primitive and are revealed by how they access their resources and manage their proclivities. Germans and Scandinavians are predisposed to, and known for the sciences and engineering, French and Italians for food and arts; more primitive peoples formulate an identity on basic needs and arrange life. Accordingly, the Bayou people have a water culture, they live on boats and fish and dive for everything they eat. The Kyrgyz have a herding culture, and they live on butchered meat and milk.

The essence of the Jew is to form a nation that is of social – wellbeing and benefit to all humankind. Germane to Jewish civilization is the unification of Land, Torah and People and when actualized, world chaos will diminish and lead into an era of universal eudemonia.

Jews persevere to honor and respect all people. More than any other nation, they assume the perspective man is made in the image of G-D. The Jew has continuously been at the vanguard of equality. Jewish civilization has cultivated a manna-laden people with a preponderance of the strong-willed as classified by G-d , a stiff necked nation. Historian Paul Johnson describes them as fermenting in the outside. The results are that to a great degree, they have influenced the course of history, for better and worse, resulting in scientific and humanistic advancement and revolutionary and ideological foes.

Primarily, Jews are the progeny of forebears who adhered to the duties of the soul over the desires of the heart by integrating physical and spiritual components to transcend the limitations of earthly existence. They practiced focused attachment to the Divine by mindfulness, meditation, and prayer. Their way of life transforms physical existence into a meaningful here and now and creates intergenerational dynasties directed by the Torah to labor in love to enhance this world with the fragrance of Torah.

Torah is oxygen for the Jew.

Jews and Torah are synonymous, it is the oxygen for a meaningful existence. Torah unshackles limitations of the mores and values of host societies; offers freedom through restraint, by-passes fads and fashion, guides as the ultimate yardstick by which we measure ourselves and the world around us. Torah infuses the spiritual into the physical; it is G-ds presence on earth. Torah forms lifecycles, where milestones are tied to ancestors and enthusiastically celebrated. Birth, Coming of Age and Marriage are rich with customs, traditions and symbolism aspire to greater attachment to the Divine.

Torah is the reason countless civilizations have vanished and the Jew persists to move forward with every sequence of the world. Torah provides the strength to carry the dark consequences of exile’s fluctuations of hatred admiration, contempt envy, and the enduring cycles of demoralization, violation, death and still make it back home to the Land of Milk and Honey.

G-d’s Gift to the Jews is Milk and Honey

Milk and Honey are the synthesis of Torah and land, Torah is honey, an extraordinary, ethereal substance, created by winged creatures , an irreplaceable sweetener that makes the harshness of Jewish life more bearable. The milk is mother’s milk, reserved for the children it is a kin to with the exclusive desire to comfort and strengthen her nursling in her arms and the succor of her warm breast.

Motherland milk makes the soil wax fertile to provide the crucial essentials for nutrition and sustenance, The Motherland succor provides security and creates immunities and neuro pathways promising reconnection, of loving memories which shielded against the trauma of being forcibly weaned by cruel nations. These nations tore us from her borders, shackled and sold us in the slave markets, shunned us as Christ killers and infidels, scrutinized us as deformed bestial shadow figures, to be relentlessly pursed into a state of trembling anxious isolated prey.

Peering out of the negative space of the ghetto gates, the Jews helplessly watched successive sequences of conquests of the land to which only they hold the pristine title. The assumption required a Sisyphean task of keeping the faith while frozen in a two-millennium nightmare with the anxious expectation of Ezekiel’s prophecy.

“I have taken you out of the nations, gathered you out of all the lands, and brought you in unto your land,”

Zion calls on conscious Jewish hearts and heads to advance our physical and spiritual mission. As of now the most genuine have left exile to participate in the Divine Mission. They have sacrificed much and are satisfied with trust in a redemption that promises fulfillment of our national prayers and dreams. Unification preparations are vital ceaseless demands, whether for returnees by choice or those compelled by sanctuary.

Rabbi Tarfon: You are not obliged to complete the work, but neither are you free to desist from it.

So what will you do to make unification your reality?

Zion is the Promised Land is a Divine vessel exclusively appointed by G-d as a home for His People to live and flourish. It is the base where the synchronization of a transcendence of Torah, a Manna laden People and consecrated land converge to be the catalyst for G-ds Blessings on earth.

Deuteronomy 26:15 Look down from your sacred dwelling from the heavens and bless your people Israel and the earth which you have given us a just as you have sworn to our forefathers a Land that flows with Milk and Honey.