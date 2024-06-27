Ursula Haverbeck, a notorious German pensioner known as the "Nazi grandma" who has been jailed several times for denying the Holocaust, was sentenced to another 16 months at her latest trial on Wednesday, AFP reported.

A Hamburg court convicted Haverbeck, 95, of denying the Nazi genocide on several occasions, including in 2015 during the trial of a former Nazi camp guard.

In their sentencing, the judges took into account her previous convictions and the fact she had "also used the proceedings to further disseminate her views", a court spokeswoman told AFP.

Haverbeck repeated her remarks on the Holocaust several times at the trial.

She has repeatedly asserted that the Auschwitz death camp was just a work camp. She has been convicted several times but long avoided prison due to lengthy appeals. Germany's highest court threw out her case against the Verden conviction in August of 2018.

Haverbeck had previously been imposed several fines and served at least 30 months for similar crimes.

In 2022, a Berlin court sentenced Haverbeck to 12 months in prison for denying that Jews were systematically murdered during the Holocaust. The prison sentence for that conviction has not yet begun.

Haverbeck was sentenced this time after losing an appeal over a conviction for comments allegedly made in 2015 during the trial of former Auschwitz guard Oskar Groening, who was convicted of being an accessory to murder.

German law makes it illegal to deny the genocide committed by Adolf Hitler’s regime, which in the Auschwitz-Birkenau camp in occupied Poland alone claimed some 1.1 million lives, mostly of European Jews.

Holocaust denial and other forms of incitement to hatred against segments of the population carry up to five years in prison in Germany, while the use of Nazi symbols such as swastikas is also banned.