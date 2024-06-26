IDF Arabic Language Spokesman Avichay Adraee revealed pictures proving that Doctors Without Borders (MSF) physical therapist Fadi Jihad Muhammad Al-Wadiya, who was eliminated in an airstrike on Tuesday, was indeed a terrorist, in contrast to claims by Doctors Without Borders.

Adraee published several pictures showing Al-Wadiya in a military uniform standing with other terrorists. In one the terrorist is seen standing under a banner with the symbol of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad terror organization.

"Fadi Al-Wadiya had worked in the Islamic Jihad’s manufacturing system for more than 15 years and was considered the organization’s subject matter expert in the fields of electronics and chemistry," Adraee wrote.

He noted that "the same year Al-Wadiya joined Doctors Without Borders (MSF), he attempted to leave the Gaza Strip for Iran with two other terrorists, aiming to undergo training.

"Despite Doctors Without Borders portraying Al-Wadiya as a healer, he was a significant threat. This highlights how terrorist groups in the Gaza Strip exploit international aid organizations," the Spokesman concluded.

On Tuesday, Doctors Without Borders condemned the strike on the terrorist therapist.

“Killing a healthcare worker while on his way to provide vital medical care to wounded victims of the endless massacres across Gaza is beyond shocking; it’s cynical and abhorrent,” stated Caroline Seguin, MSF operations manager for Palestine.