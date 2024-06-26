* Translation by Yehoshua Siskin

I wanted to know the story behind a popular video in Israel. It shows an extended emotional hug between the donor and the recipient of a kidney.

I contacted Rachel Hever, head of the Matnat Chaim (Gift of Life) organization that arranges kidney donations in Israel. She told me the following:

“Several days ago in the Sheba Medical Center, 29-year-old donor Yair Amar from Kiryat Tivon met 55-year-old Avi Edri from central Israel. Avi’s business is in imports, but from the moment he became ill he was unable to work.His dialysis treatments were difficult and his health deteriorated. And then suddenly Yair (whose name means “he will enlighten”) appeared and simply brought light and hope for Avi.

This video received a lot of social media attention but for us it is routine — to see a hug of thanks, deep connection, and love. For us, this demonstration of brotherly love is a daily occurrence. And now Avi has begun to return to life.

It may sound funny to say this video is not dramatic for us since we see such stories happening all the time, but it is always dramatic for those directly involved. Everyone should know that this year has seen a record number of people register to donate a kidney. With each donation we see a kind of “revival of the dead” before our very eyes as well as proof of the mutual responsibility we feel for one another.”