IDF Chief of Staff LTG Herzi Halevi visited the brigade-level exercise of the 55th Reserve Brigade on Wednesday along the northern border

He was accompanied by the Commanding Officer of the Northern Command, MG Ori Gordin, the Commanding Officer of the Ground Forces Training Center, BG Kobi Heller, the Commanding Officer of the 55th Brigade, COL Oded Ziman, and additional commanders.

In addition, the Chief of the General Staff visited the 228th Reserve Brigade and held a situational assessment of the sector and a discussion with the brigade commanders.

During the multi-branch exercise, the brigade combat team trained for extreme scenarios, combat in complex and mountainous terrain, activating fire, and urban warfare, as part of increasing readiness in the northern arena.