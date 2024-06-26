הנשיא הרצוג בתפילת שחרית בצפת לע"מ

Israeli President Isaac Herzog visited Tzfat (Safed) on Tuesday, the ancient city known as the capital of the Galilee.

In the morning he was seen praying at one of the city's many synagogues alongside the residents.

During the evening, the President and his entourage met with senior officials in the city and Mayor Yossi Kakon.

The meeting was closed to the press, but Arutz Sheva has learned that it discussed the situation in the city during the war and the scenarios and challenges that the city faces.