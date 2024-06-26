Gallant in Washington Elad Malka

Israeli Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant delivered remarks on Wednesday following a series of meetings with United States officials in Washington DC and addressed the tensions between the governments.

"The powerful and enduring bond between the United States and Israel is key to our nation’s strategy and our security. Since Hamas’ brutal attack, the United States has stood by Israel. This includes working together, in facing the Iranian assault in mid-April," Gallant began.

"We appreciate the support we have received - both overt and covert. It reinforces our shared commitments and reflects a simple truth: our nations are tied by shared interests and more importantly, values," he noted.

The Minister continued: "I am standing here in Washington as Israel’s Minister of Defense to say the following: in every family - and we consider the American people our family - disagreements may arise. Yet like all families, we discuss our disagreements in-house, and remain united."

Gallant added: "Looking to the future – We stand firmly behind the President's deal, which Israel has accepted, and now Hamas must accept - or bear the consequences. We are committed to bringing the hostages home. With no exception, we are committed to defending our people.

"But let it be known, that our war is not with the people of Gaza. Our war is not with the people of Lebanon. Our war is against Hamas, Hezbollah, and their backer – the Iranian regime. We are committed, and I am personally committed, to facilitating the delivery of essential humanitarian aid to Gaza. We only fight those who seek to harm us. Together, let's move forward with strength and compassion," he concluded.