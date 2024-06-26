A Holocaust survivors’s daughter, running as an Independent, could unseat Democrats in the coming NY Congressional vote

Just when you thought miracles couldn’t happen, a strong Jewish woman comes along and decides to save a county. It might sound like Purim to you!

Dr. Miriam Flisser was born in Eastern Europe and smuggled out hidden under a mail truck, through Germany, by my parents, who were active Partisans in WWII. could become the next congressional representative from NY-16 after Jamaal Bowman spent his tenure attacking Israel and supporting those inciting antisemitism and has just lost the primaries to George Latimer.

Flisser is the former Mayor of the Village of Scarsdale and its Fire Commissioner, the Police Commissioner, and a member of the Village Board.

Dr. Flisser is on staff of Columbia Presbyterian Hospital Westchester, where she was Chief of Pediatrics for 15 years, and served as the first woman President of the Medical Staff.

She is a current member of the Federal Emergency Management (FEMA) Medical Rescue Committee of Westchester, and the Medical Director of The Bronxville School District, where I was able to keep our schools open during the COVID Pandemic. Bronxville has received commendation for its academic performance.

A registered independent, Flisser won her three elections in Scarsdale on an independent "Non-Partisan" ballot line. In 2022, she ran a spirited challenge against the current incumbent Congressman, Jamaal Bowman, and looks forward to building on that base this year. A dedicated public servant and trusted pediatrician with crossover appeal, Dr. Flisser's message resonates with voters of all walks of life who embrace common sense solutions to rein in an out-of-control federal government.

Said Flisser, "From inflation to border security, to crime, to parental rights, our federal government has failed the American people. We need a new voice in Washington who will stand up for our values. The Democrats offered the voters of the 16th Congressional District a choice between a Defund the Police, anti-Israel radical who gives aid and comfort to terrorists, and a career politician who has raised taxes at every level of government in which he served over the past four decades. Both would continue the failed policies currently on display in our nation's capital. I am a pediatrician - not a politician - and my campaign will offer the voters an obvious choice that embraces common sense to build consensus, and rejects the current dysfunction and incompetence of our federal government and its representatives."

As a member of Friends of Israel, Flisser has provided p ediatric medical assistance locally to families who are refugees from October 7th and her son, a surgeon, just volunteered in Israel helping injured soldiers.

Her family has been part of the membership in Temple Israel of White Plains for 49 years. Her father was President of The Lida Holocaust Society, and she continues the tradition as a lifelong member. "My children all had their Bnai Mitzvot at the Western Wall in Jerusalem, Israel. Holocaust survivors came from all over the world to join us. Many family live in Israel, and my cousin is the Dean Of Students at Technion University in Haifa."

"My son, a surgeon, has just returned from volunteer work in Israel. As a member of Friends of Israel, I have provided Pediatric medical assistance locally to families who are refugees from October 7.

“It’s too bad that Washington politicians have put ideology ahead of common sense and made Americans less prosperous and less secure. I will try to help fix our country’s problems with common sense and personal attention as if each constituent is a patient.

"When I served as a village mayor, I learned to listen and build consensus. As a public school medical director, I kept classrooms open despite COVID. In Congress, my only personal and political interests will be yours: a brighter, more secure future for all,” stated Flisser.