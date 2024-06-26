In a joint operation by the Shin Bet, the Military Police and the IDF on June 5, the forces arrested Amaar Netzer Allah, a resident of the Tul Karem refugee camp, who is suspected of involvement in shooting attacks against the village of Bat Hefer at the end of May 2024.

As part of his investigation by the Shin Bet, Amaar admitted that he was a member of a terrorist cell that carried out shooting attacks against communities near the fence and also incriminated other suspects belonging to the cell.