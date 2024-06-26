The IDF is changing its policy in light of the great shortage of combat personnel in the war and decided to significantly reduce the quotas for standards in the intelligence units, such as 8,200 for those with a combat profile, and send them to combat units, as reported this morning (Wednesday) in the Yedioth Ahronoth daily.

According to the report, this new policy affects hundreds of soldiers who are considered the highest quality personnel enlisting in the IDF.

The IDF stated that military candidates with a combat profile who received a summons to the Intelligence Corps will continue the process as usual, but in the end a significantly lower number of candidates will be accepted.

Sources in the IDF also explained that in the past it was correct to prioritize those with a combat profile, who are qualified for intelligence, to the intelligence units, but now they are needed on the battlefield.

Unit 8200 sources criticized the decision and claimed that it would ultimately harm the quality of the IDF’s long term intelligence capabilities.