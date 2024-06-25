קבלת פנים לחטוף שלומי זיו צילום: באדיבות המצלם

Students from the Ma'alot Yeshiva High School and Hesder Yeshiva greeted the rescued hostage Shlomi Ziv who returned to his home in Elkosh in northern Israel on Tuesday for the first time since being taken hostage by Hamas on October 7th.

The students stood outside his home, danced, and sang the words: "The eternal nation does not fear a long path," which were coined by the yeshiva dean, Rabbi Yehoshua Weitzman.

Ziv was rescued last month from an apartment in the Gaza Strip during Operation Arnon along with hostages Noa Argamani, Almog Meir Jan, and Andrey Kozlov.