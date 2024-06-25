Drone footage Booby-trapped tunnel shaft and fridge found in Rafah apartment IDF Spokesperson

The Nahal Brigade, under the command of the 162nd Division, is conducting precise, intelligence-based, targeted operations in the Rafah area.

The soldiers are continuing to locate large quantities of weapons in Hamas hideouts rigged with explosives and dismantle terrorist infrastructure in the area.

The soldiers located AK-47s, explosives, grenades, ammunition, military vests, and a refrigerator with explosives planted inside it.

Guided by the troops on the ground, the drone team also located booby-trapped tunnel shafts in residential buildings.

צילום: דובר צה"ל

צילום: דובר צה"ל

צילום: דובר צה"ל

צילום: דובר צה"ל

צילום: דובר צה"ל