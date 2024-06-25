Rachel Goldberg, the mother of Hersh Goldberg-Polin, addressed the Herzliya Conference convened by the Institute for Policy and Strategy (IPS) at Reichman University and called on decision-makers to make a deal to bring her son home.

“Hersh is a dual American-Israeli citizen who is 23 years old. Before being stolen and kidnapped into Gaza from a music festival, Hersh’s left, dominant arm was blown off. And since then, we live in a parallel universe of unadulterated torment,” she stated.

Drawing on lessons from the Talmud, Goldberg delivered a message urging mutual respect, highlighting the importance of truly listening to the other, even if one disagrees with their view.

Goldberg added: “I pray that the decision makers will immediately decide if they want to be remembered for all time, and judged eternally, based on interests, equities, and politics, or upon having the courage to do righteousness, integrity, justice, and grace. All I yearn for in this world is to be blessed to have my only son come home to me alive, and soon. Am I a dreamer? No. My name is Rachel, and I am the mother of Hersh Goldberg-Polin.”