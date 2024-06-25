Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, on Monday night paid a condolence visit to the family of fighter Omer Smadja, of blessed memory, who fell in combat in the Gaza Strip.

The Prime Minister heard from Omer's parents, Oren and Liat, about Omer, about the special character of their eldest son, and about his choice to do his compulsory service as a Golani Brigade fighter.

Prime Minister Netanyahu shared in the family's deep mourning for Omer, who fell in combat in the Gaza Strip as a reserve fighter in the Alexandroni Brigade.

The Prime Minister was deeply impressed by the parents' remarks about Omer's spirit and sense of mission in both his military service and as a MDA volunteer, and about his quality of giving.

After Omer's mother Liat conveyed a message about the importance of the unity of the people of Israel, Omer's father Oren echoed her remarks and told the Prime Minister [translated from Hebrew]: "From the remarks about the founding generation, we have been exposed as an unbelievable generation – the values, the strength within people. This dedication, seeing the job through – this is the Israeli spirit. The people are in favor of finishing the job."

Prime Minister Netanyahu said that their son was a hero and that Israel would win the campaign thanks to these heroes.

The Prime Minister was accompanied by his Chief-of-Staff Tzachi Braverman and his Military Secretary, Maj.-Gen. Roman Gofman.

PM Netanyahu visits family of Omer Smadja Haim Zach (GPO)