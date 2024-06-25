Former IDF Chief of Staff, MK Gadi Eisenkot, spoke on Monday at the Herzliya Conference being held at Reichman University, and commented on the conduct of the government and its leader.

"There is a connecting line that should provoke thought about all the investigative committees that have been formed: The fire in the Carmel, Meron, October 7 and many more," he said. "The most important issue in our lives is security and the very fact that there is no regular method of operation is a threat."

He added, "I don't want to say about the Prime Minister of Israel that he is a threat, but there is a pattern of disdain for orderly working procedures in making decisions and this explains some of the phenomena we are talking about."

"It's no secret that Itamar [Ben Gvir] and Bezalel [Smotrich] have a lot of influence, even in the affairs of Judea and Samaria, even though this is against the government's policy. It happens because of the weakness of the government and its leader and the exploitation of the political reality in order to promote such an agenda."

On his party’s decision to leave the government, Eisenkot said, "Those who are complaining that we left at a difficult time, it is because we could not have an influence."

"The influence will be greater from the outside and we will create a different leadership in the State of Israel," Eisenkot claimed at the conclusion of his remarks.