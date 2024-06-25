Brazil has deported a Palestinian Arab man and his family after Brazilian federal police were alerted by the United States that a "Hamas operative" was traveling to the South American country, Brazilian authorities said on Monday, according to Reuters.

The man, who was identified as Muslim Abuumar, was detained along with his pregnant wife, son and mother-in-law, as they entered the country this past Friday at Sao Paulo's Guarulhos airport. They were put on a Qatar Airways flight back to Doha two days later, police sources told Reuters.

"The request came from the US Department of State," a senior federal police officer said. "It was proven before a judge that (Abuumar) was deeply involved with Hamas," he said.

A federal judge in Sao Paulo stopped the deportation on Saturday to request information from the police, which when provided led her to approve deporting Abuumar and his family.

Judge Milenna da Cunha, in her decision seen by Reuters, said Brazilian federal police received an alert via the US embassy that "a Hamas operative, Muslim Abuumar" would be arriving in Brazil from Kuala Lumpur.

Abuumar's lawyer claimed the family was detained by police on entry at Guarulhos airport without a warrant and they they were coming to visit his brother who lives in Brazil.

Brazilian police sources, however, said Abuumar was not coming for a visit but to stay in Brazil and become a spokesman for Hamas.

A police source said Abuumar had first flown to Brazil last year, arriving on January 1, the day President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva was sworn into office for a new term.

Reuters noted that the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) has had a representative in Brasilia since Brazil recognized “Palestine” in 1975, and Lula's government allowed a Palestinian embassy to be built in the Brazilian capital in 2010 at the end of his second term as president.