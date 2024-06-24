Defense Yoav Gallant met today (Monday) with Senior Advisor to U.S. President Biden, Amos Hochstein. During the meeting, the two discussed the actions required to achieve a framework that enables the safe return of Israeli communities to their homes in the north. Minister Gallant reiterated his commitment to changing the security situation on the border.

Minister Gallant told Hochstein that the transition to “Phase C” in the war in Gaza will impact developments on all fronts, and that Israel is preparing for every scenario both militarily and diplomatically.

Gallant, who is in Washington, met yesterday (Sunday) with Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC). “Great discussion with Senator Lindsey Graham about the importance of ongoing US support as we work to bring the hostages home, continue dismantling Hamas capabilities and defend our northern border against Hezbollah,” Gallant wrote in a post on social media site X.

Gallant is expected to meet US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, Secretary of State Antony Blinken and additional senior US officials during his visit to Washington.

Before taking off on Saturday night, Gallant said, “Tonight I will depart to the United States, upon invitation by US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin. The United States is our most important and central ally. Our ties are crucial and perhaps more important than ever, at this time."

"In the US I will meet with the Secretary of Defense, the Secretary of State, and additional senior US officials," he added. "During these meetings, I plan to discuss developments [on the southern and northern fronts], in Gaza and Lebanon. These [discussions] are particularly important and impactful at this time."

"We are prepared for any action that may be required in Gaza, Lebanon, and in additional areas. The transition to ‘Phase C’ in Gaza is of great importance. I will discuss this transition with U.S. officials, touching on how it may enable additional things [to take place], and I know that we will achieve close cooperation with the U.S. on this issue as well,” Gallant concluded.