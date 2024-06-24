Amidst the tumultuous times we find ourselves in, it's crucial to anchor our perspective in a vision of optimism and purpose for the future of the Jewish people in our ancestral homeland of Israel.

Our journey as a nation has been fraught with challenges and triumphs. Still, one truth remains steadfast through it all: our presence in Israel is not merely a matter of survival but a Divine calling to fulfill our destiny and profoundly impact humanity.

First and foremost, we must recognize that our purpose in Israel extends far beyond mere safety and security. While these are undoubtedly essential considerations, they are a small part of the broader tapestry of our mission as a people. From the shores of Galilee to the hills of Judea, Israel pulsates with the vibrant energy of a nation fulfilling its ancient covenant with God. Here, in our ancestral homeland, we have the opportunity to embody the timeless values of justice, compassion, and righteousness and serve as a beacon of hope for all humanity.

Central to our mission in Israel is cultivating a strong Jewish identity deeply rooted in our connection to the land and our holy sites. For thousands of years, our ancestors prayed for the day we would return to Zion and once again walk the ancient streets of Jerusalem and worship at the Western Wall. Today, as proud citizens of Israel, we have the privilege and responsibility to safeguard this heritage for future generations, ensuring that our children and grandchildren inherit not just a land but a legacy of faith and resilience.

Moreover, it's essential to understand that the war waged against us is not merely a territorial dispute but a battle for the soul of our nation. The enemies of Israel seek not only to conquer our land but to eradicate our presence from history, to extinguish the flame of Jewish sovereignty that burns brightly in the heart of the Middle East. It is a war fueled by hatred, jealousy, and centuries-old prejudices and grievances. Still, ultimately, it is a war that we will win, not with weapons and armies, but with the indomitable spirit of our people and the unwavering support of our allies.

We are hosting a conference next week with leaders from around the world in Jerusalem and online discussing “What’s Next?” for Israel. While it is clear that the current war is not winding down despite world pressure, we need to discuss vision and policy for where we are heading.

The time has come for the Jewish people to insist on a forward-looking roadmap that extends far beyond the immediate aftermath of conflicts and secures a thriving future. Central to this vision is embracing the politically incorrect truths about Israel; including stepping out into the light in addressing its deep state problem.

It also means an end to cowering in fear over discussing Our Creator’s role in Israel’s existence and future. It's crucial to recognize that our ultimate victory does not depend solely on human efforts but on Divine providence, and to stop apologizing for saying so. As we navigate the treacherous waters of international politics and contend with the machinations of the deep state, we must remain steadfast in our faith and resolute in our determination to defend Israel as a strong and proud Jewish state.

In the Psalmist's words, "If I forget you, O Jerusalem, let my right hand wither; let my tongue stick to the roof of my mouth if I do not remember you, if I do not set Jerusalem above my highest joy."

Indeed, Jerusalem is not just our highest joy but our eternal home, and it is here, in the heart of our ancestral homeland, that we will fulfill our destiny as the Jewish people. It is time that Jews around the world, and in Israel, focus on a roadmap for Israel's future, a bright future, and not just focus on solving problems. The time has come.

Avi Abelow is the host of the Pulse of Israel daily video/podcast and the CEO of 12Tribe Films Foundation.