Two members of a rapid-response squad were injured on Sunday evening by an anti-tank missile that hit the city of Metula in northern Israel.

The incident occurred when the members of the squad were accompanying a family from Metula who came to see their home, which had been hit by Hezbollah missiles.

The two were evacuated for medical treatment at Rambam Hospital in Haifa. The Hezbollah organization claimed responsibility for the shooting.

The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit confirmed that two launches were detected that crossed from Lebanese territory towards the Metula area, and that damage was caused in the area.

The Rambam Hospital updated on Monday morning that one of the victims, in his 40s, underwent an operation overnight and was admitted to general intensive care unit. His condition is serious, but stable.

The second victim, a man in his 30s, was hospitalized in the trauma department. His condition is moderate.