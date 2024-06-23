Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke on Sunday with Channel 14 in his first interview with the Israeli press since the war in Gaza began, and announced that the stage of intense fighting in Gaza is coming to a close.

He discussed the situation in the north and said that if a deal is not obtained, Israel will return the residents to their homes through military action.

Regarding a deal to bring back the hostages, the Prime Minister stated that he is prepared to advance such a deal, but not at the cost of stopping the war.

When asked about restoring a Jewish civilian presence in the Gaza Strip after the war, Netanyahu answered: "It isn't realistic and it does not line up with the war's objectives."