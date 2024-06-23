Six Jewish minors were attacked in Paris' 17th District on Saturday near the European Jewish Center.

According to Le Figaro, the six were assaulted as they left a movie theater.

Three unknown assailants shouted antisemitic slurs and even slapped one of them several times.

The police are investigating the incident.

Last week, French police arrested three minors aged 12-14 on suspicion of gang rape of a 12-year-old Jewish girl on nationalistic grounds.

According to the reports, one of the suspects was in a relationship with the girl and claimed in his interrogation that he committed the act as revenge for her not disclosing that she was Jewish.

Antisemitic remarks and pictures, including a photo of a burned Israeli flag, were found on the suspect's mobile phone.