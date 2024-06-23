The Iraqi terror organization Kata'ib Sayyid al-Shuhada' (Master of Martyrs Battalions, KSS) announced on Sunday that the Iraqi "resistance" groups would join the militant force if a war broke out between Hezbollah and Israel.

Sheikh Kazim al-Fartousi, a spokesman for the organization, stated that the current war against Israel in Gaza and Lebanon is that of one axis, and Iraq is part of that axis.

"The Iraqi organizations are taking part in this war, we are actively in the fighting, and we don't need to enter the war, since we are part of it," he stated.

al-Fartousi added: "The Iraqi organizations attack the Zionist entity almost daily, in various ways, since we support Palestine in its war and Hezbollah in its war.

"If the government of the usurping Zionist entity does something crazy with Hezbollah in Lebanon, there will be a big cemetery for this entity, and everyone will partake in burying it."

The Kata'ib Sayyid al-Shuhada', which works directly with the IRGC, has thousands of fighters.