IAF fighter jets this morning (Sunday), directed by IDF and ISA intelligence, struck terrorist infrastructure in which Hamas and Islamic Jihad terrorists were operating.

The terrorists operated from within buildings that previously served as an UNRWA headquarters and which the terrorists used as a shield for their terrorist activities.

According to the IDF, before the strike, many precautionary measures were taken to reduce the risk of harming civilians. These included aerial surveillance, the use of precise munitions, and additional intelligence measures.

The IDF noted: "This is another example of Hamas' systematic exploitation of civilian infrastructure and the civilian population as a human shield for its terrorist activities."

Drone footage of the ‘Abu Said’ training compound IDF Spokesperson

Earlier on Sunday, the IDF announced that the 401st Brigade Combat Team conducted a targeted raid on the "Abu Said" Compound, which served as the Hamas Tel al-Sultan Battalion’s training compound in the Rafah area. During the operation, the soldiers located the office of the Commander of the Tel al-Sultan Battalion, Mahmoud Hamdan, as well as weapons storage facilities and several tunnel shafts. The tunnel shafts are in the process of being examined and destroyed. After the raid, the IDF operated to dismantle the compound.