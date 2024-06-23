This is a plea for help to save thousands of families in northern Israel who have become refugees in their land, unable to know when their suffering will end, which sadly does not appear to be happening shortly!

For decades, they have always been Israel's front shield, enduring rocket fires, attacks, and infiltrations by terrorists as part of their daily lives!

Since the 7th of October, the south turned into the backyard of the State of Israel, and our enemies carried out their terrible intentions, worsening the situation in northern Israel to the extent that its residents fled their homes due to intensified missile strikes and explosive drones by Hezbollah.

The wave of fires and arson we witnessed in recent days, with thousands of dunams burning uncontrollably, has exacerbated the situation! Meanwhile, the warfare against Hezbollah intensifies day by day, and the estimated timeline for the return of northern residents home is unknown, with government estimates and directives indicating at least another year.

Apart from the damages from missiles and the immense fires on agricultural lands, industrial buildings, and homes they left behind with all their belongings, they are currently watching their livelihood collapse from a distance. While they move between shelters and different apartments, they are struggling with loss of income, unemployment, failing businesses, accumulating debts, children without proper education, and families on the verge of falling apart!

The chaos and frustration are indescribable!

We can help them!

Your donations will assist us in alleviating their terrible suffering. They need stable housing, not temporary accommodations for a month here and two months there, as they lack the budget for this on top of the economic suffering and chaos in which they find themselves. Their children need private tutors to bridge educational gaps, and hundreds of families struggle to buy basic food items, let alone air conditioning and vacations. They require numerous items for their homes and clothing since the items they left behind or lost in their burnt homes have become part of the fire zone!

They are shattered economically and emotionally due to the unreasonable situation they are in, with no light at the end of the tunnel!

Please open your heart to help them!

All donations are tax-deductible under 501C3