Drone footage of the ‘Abu Said’ training compound IDF Spokesperson

The soldiers of the 162nd Division continue to conduct precise, intelligence-based operations in the Rafah area, eliminating armed terrorists and destroying terrorist infrastructure.

The 401st Brigade Combat Team conducted a targeted raid on the "Abu Said" Compound, which served as the Hamas Tel al-Sultan Battalion’s training compound in the Rafah area. During the operation, the soldiers located the office of the Commander of the Tel al-Sultan Battalion, Mahmoud Hamdan, as well as weapons storage facilities and several tunnel shafts. The tunnel shafts are in the process of being examined and destroyed. After the raid, the IDF operated to dismantle the compound.

In the area of ​​the compound, the soldiers raided the office of the Commander of Rocket and Missile Fire in Hamas’ Rafah Brigade, Yasser Nett, who has been responsible for multiple projectiles fired into Israeli territory and against IDF troops.

In parallel to the operations at the ‘Abu Said’ compound, the soldiers operated on a military compound for the training of Hamas terrorist operatives. The soldiers located large quantities of weapons, several tunnel shafts used to carry out attacks against IDF troops, and intelligence documents.

תיעוד מפעילות לוחמי צק"ח 401 במרחב רפיח צילום: דובר צה"ל

