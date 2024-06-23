An air attack siren was activated today (Sunday) due to the fear of an enemy aircraft infiltration in the town of Misgav where there had been no alert since October.

The IDF managed to intercept an unmanned aerial vehicle launched by Hezbollah in the Leshem Institute area of the Rafael company, which is engaged in the development and production of advanced weapons systems.

Meanwhile, Hezbollah released a psychological warfare video last night with satellite images and coordinates of strategic sites in Israel, including naval targets.

The video shows satellite images, among others, of Haifa Bay, including the petrochemical plants and refineries, as well as the Ashdod port and the Dimona reactor.

The video with Hebrew subtitles quoted Nasrallah threatening: "If war is imposed on Lebanon, the resistance will fight without limitations, without rules, and without restrictions."

Last night, Israeli Air Force warplanes attacked a Hezbollah military structure in the village of Kilaa area and another observation post in the area.

Additionally, a Hezbollah terrorist cell was attacked, which was identified in the Al-Taybeh area by forces from Unit 869.